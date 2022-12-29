New Big Money Means Velo3D Inc. (VLD) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Velo3D Inc. (NYSE: VLD) is -80.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.28 and a high of $10.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VLD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $3.85 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.95% off the consensus price target high of $4.30 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 22.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.55, the stock is -16.03% and -40.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing -3.73% at the moment leaves the stock -57.94% off its SMA200. VLD registered -81.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.97%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -20.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -65.93%, and is -8.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.37% over the week and 8.79% over the month.

Velo3D Inc. (VLD) has around 193 employees, a market worth around $276.71M and $61.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -44.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.09% and -85.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-91.40%).

Velo3D Inc. (VLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Velo3D Inc. (VLD) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Velo3D Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.20% this year

Velo3D Inc. (VLD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 185.56M, and float is at 158.43M with Short Float at 6.74%.

Velo3D Inc. (VLD) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Velo3D Inc. (VLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Youssef Renette, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that Youssef Renette sold 10,191 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $2.61 per share for a total of $26646.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29549.0 shares.

Velo3D Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that McCombe William D. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 14,470 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $2.61 per share for $37835.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the VLD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Chung Bernard (Vice President, Finance) disposed off 2,424 shares at an average price of $2.61 for $6338.0. The insider now directly holds 104,223 shares of Velo3D Inc. (VLD).