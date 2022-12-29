Which institution holds the most shares in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) is -88.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.58 and a high of $8.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JNCE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.0% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 67.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.99, the stock is 27.96% and -22.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 37.37 million and changing 33.79% at the moment leaves the stock -72.20% off its SMA200. JNCE registered -88.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.55%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.59.

The stock witnessed a 24.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.10%, and is 17.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.27% over the week and 16.85% over the month.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) has around 137 employees, a market worth around $52.82M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 70.90% and -88.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.70%).

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.10% this year

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.69M, and float is at 41.32M with Short Float at 2.31%.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Drapkin Kimberlee C, the company’s CFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Drapkin Kimberlee C sold 8,222 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 10 at a price of $6.65 per share for a total of $54676.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52614.0 shares.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 10 that Cole Hugh M (Chief Business Officer) sold a total of 6,205 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 10 and was made at $6.65 per share for $41263.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64216.0 shares of the JNCE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 10, MURRAY RICHARD /CA/ (CEO and President) disposed off 23,924 shares at an average price of $6.65 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 185,577 shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE).

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -12.43% down over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 44.62% higher over the same period.