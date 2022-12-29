Which institution holds the most shares in Visa Inc. (V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is -5.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $174.60 and a high of $235.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The V stock was last observed hovering at around $206.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.3% off its average median price target of $249.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.31% off the consensus price target high of $290.00 offered by 37 analysts, but current levels are 2.39% higher than the price target low of $210.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $204.99, the stock is -2.36% and -0.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.14 million and changing -0.63% at the moment leaves the stock 0.11% off its SMA200. V registered -5.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.75%.

The stock witnessed a -2.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.40%, and is -0.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.53% over the week and 1.94% over the month.

Visa Inc. (V) has around 26500 employees, a market worth around $384.65B and $29.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.28 and Fwd P/E is 21.32. Profit margin for the company is 49.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.41% and -13.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.10%).

Visa Inc. (V) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Visa Inc. (V) is a “Overweight”. 37 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 7 think it is a “Overweight”. 25 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Visa Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.50% this year

Visa Inc. (V) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.08B, and float is at 1.43B with Short Float at 2.28%.

Visa Inc. (V) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at Visa Inc. (V) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Taneja Rajat, the company’s PRESIDENT, TECHNOLOGY. SEC filings show that Taneja Rajat sold 25,627 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $216.67 per share for a total of $5.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Visa Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Taneja Rajat (PRESIDENT, TECHNOLOGY) sold a total of 40,457 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $216.96 per share for $8.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the V stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, CARNEY LLOYD (Director) disposed off 1,060 shares at an average price of $209.15 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 2,780 shares of Visa Inc. (V).

Visa Inc. (V): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -16.50% down over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -26.69% lower over the same period. Mastercard Incorporated (MA) is -5.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.