Which Institutions Own Shares In Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL)?

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) is -58.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $89.87 and a high of $262.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BILL stock was last observed hovering at around $103.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $190.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.84% off the consensus price target high of $250.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 6.45% higher than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $102.91, the stock is -8.66% and -12.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.97 million and changing -0.25% at the moment leaves the stock -27.83% off its SMA200. BILL registered -57.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -10.16%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -10.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.02%, and is -4.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.95% over the week and 6.01% over the month.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) has around 2269 employees, a market worth around $10.98B and $753.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 124.74. Profit margin for the company is -44.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.51% and -60.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.40%).

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -169.10% this year

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.09M, and float is at 101.36M with Short Float at 6.88%.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Insider Activity

A total of 148 insider transactions have happened at Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 109 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Aji Rajesh A., the company’s CLO & CCO. SEC filings show that Aji Rajesh A. sold 2,270 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $118.61 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 847.0 shares.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that Rettig John R. (CFO) sold a total of 9,352 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $114.60 per share for $1.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26658.0 shares of the BILL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Cota Germaine (SVP, Finance & Accounting) disposed off 326 shares at an average price of $113.64 for $37047.0. The insider now directly holds 484 shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL).