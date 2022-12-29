Which Institutions Own Shares In Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH)?

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is -14.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.61 and a high of $37.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EQH stock was last observed hovering at around $28.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.25% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 15.39% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.92, the stock is -6.88% and -6.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing -1.69% at the moment leaves the stock -4.31% off its SMA200. EQH registered -15.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.04%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -8.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.38%, and is -2.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) has around 7800 employees, a market worth around $10.30B and $13.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.90 and Fwd P/E is 4.65. Profit margin for the company is 20.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.45% and -24.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.50%).

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equitable Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.30% this year

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 374.50M, and float is at 368.46M with Short Float at 1.21%.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pearson Mark, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Pearson Mark sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $30.19 per share for a total of $0.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

Equitable Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 27 that Pearson Mark (President and CEO) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 27 and was made at $30.05 per share for $0.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.44 million shares of the EQH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, Pearson Mark (President and CEO) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $30.02 for $0.9 million. The insider now directly holds 445,307 shares of Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH).