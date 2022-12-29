Which Institutions Own Shares In Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)?

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) is 79.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.40 and a high of $3.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NAT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 18.11% higher than the price target low of $3.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.03, the stock is -10.20% and -9.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing -4.11% at the moment leaves the stock 12.45% off its SMA200. NAT registered 79.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.25%.

The stock witnessed a -9.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.31%, and is -4.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.80% over the week and 6.51% over the month.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) has around 19 employees, a market worth around $630.66M and $243.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.67. Profit margin for the company is -19.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 116.43% and -23.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.60%).

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nordic American Tankers Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -414.50% this year

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 206.91M, and float is at 203.06M with Short Float at 3.77%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) that is trading 306.19% up over the past 12 months and Frontline Ltd. (FRO) that is 66.02% higher over the same period. Teekay Corporation (TK) is 36.39% up on the 1-year trading charts.