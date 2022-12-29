Which Institutions Own Shares In ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC)?

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIC) is -60.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.36 and a high of $16.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ORIC stock was last observed hovering at around $5.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.44% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 35.0% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.85, the stock is 56.57% and 76.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.0 million and changing 7.34% at the moment leaves the stock 50.19% off its SMA200. ORIC registered -62.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 30.00%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 54.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 80.00%, and is 98.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.62% over the week and 12.37% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 147.88% and -65.10% from its 52-week high.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 38.30% this year

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.58M, and float is at 38.26M with Short Float at 6.37%.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Piscitelli Dominic, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Piscitelli Dominic sold 2,089 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $3.25 per share for a total of $6789.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67423.0 shares.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Chacko Jacob (President and CEO) sold a total of 5,764 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $3.25 per share for $18733.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.82 million shares of the ORIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Multani Pratik S (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 2,089 shares at an average price of $3.25 for $6789.0. The insider now directly holds 7,423 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC).

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 15.84% up over the past 12 months. Novan Inc. (NOVN) is -68.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.