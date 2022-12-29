Who are the Institutional Holders in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA)?

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) is -79.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.54 and a high of $97.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KALA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.56% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.45% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -4.0% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.48, the stock is 171.95% and 108.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 50.81 million and changing 218.37% at the moment leaves the stock -44.75% off its SMA200. KALA registered -79.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.05.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 121.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.52%, and is 220.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 44.59% over the week and 15.77% over the month.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) has around 192 employees, a market worth around $17.97M and $5.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 252.10% and -87.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-140.40%).

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.80% this year

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.50M, and float is at 1.41M with Short Float at 7.17%.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reumuth Mary, the company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that Reumuth Mary sold 194 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 26 at a price of $6.51 per share for a total of $1263.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2418.0 shares.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 26 that Bazemore Todd () sold a total of 214 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 26 and was made at $6.51 per share for $1393.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2097.0 shares of the KALA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 26, Trachtenberg Eric () disposed off 194 shares at an average price of $6.52 for $1265.0. The insider now directly holds 2,030 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA).

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -65.75% lower over the past 12 months.