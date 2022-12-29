Who are the Institutional Holders in The Mosaic Company (MOS)?

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) is 10.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.08 and a high of $79.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MOS stock was last observed hovering at around $44.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.16% off its average median price target of $61.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.78% off the consensus price target high of $92.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 11.35% higher than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.44, the stock is -7.38% and -12.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.68 million and changing -2.60% at the moment leaves the stock -20.99% off its SMA200. MOS registered 8.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.76%.

The stock witnessed a -13.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.49%, and is -4.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.59% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) has around 12525 employees, a market worth around $14.66B and $18.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.25 and Fwd P/E is 4.36. Profit margin for the company is 20.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.15% and -45.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

The Mosaic Company (MOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Mosaic Company (MOS) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Mosaic Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 153.60% this year

The Mosaic Company (MOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 344.20M, and float is at 339.52M with Short Float at 2.19%.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at The Mosaic Company (MOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Denise C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Johnson Denise C sold 24,427 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $65.00 per share for a total of $1.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

The Mosaic Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 06 that EBEL GREGORY L (Director) bought a total of 15,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 06 and was made at $63.49 per share for $0.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80068.0 shares of the MOS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 18, Precourt Walter F. III (Senior VP – Strategy & Growth) disposed off 9,647 shares at an average price of $78.00 for $0.75 million. The insider now directly holds 75,000 shares of The Mosaic Company (MOS).

The Mosaic Company (MOS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) that is trading -4.46% down over the past 12 months.