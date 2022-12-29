Who is the Top Investor In MP Materials Corp. (MP)?

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) is -47.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.11 and a high of $60.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MP stock was last observed hovering at around $24.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.84% off its average median price target of $45.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.73% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 34.25% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.67, the stock is -20.88% and -23.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.29 million and changing -3.43% at the moment leaves the stock -33.60% off its SMA200. MP registered -47.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.61%.

The stock witnessed a -24.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.76%, and is -17.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.35% over the week and 5.08% over the month.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) has around 365 employees, a market worth around $4.13B and $533.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.72 and Fwd P/E is 18.12. Profit margin for the company is 50.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.82% and -60.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MP Materials Corp. (MP) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MP Materials Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 359.70% this year

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 176.54M, and float is at 145.08M with Short Float at 7.87%.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Insider Activity

A total of 173 insider transactions have happened at MP Materials Corp. (MP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 167 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gold Daniel Allen, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Gold Daniel Allen sold 53,702 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $31.62 per share for a total of $1.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.12 million shares.

MP Materials Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that QVT Financial LP (Director by Deputization) sold a total of 53,702 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $31.62 per share for $1.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.12 million shares of the MP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, QVT Financial LP (Director by Deputization) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $31.75 for $3.17 million. The insider now directly holds 1,124,469 shares of MP Materials Corp. (MP).