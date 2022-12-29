Who is the Top Investor In PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)?

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) is 40.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.89 and a high of $10.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PDSB stock was last observed hovering at around $9.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.19% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.4% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 5.0% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.40, the stock is 23.37% and 53.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.78 million and changing 23.78% at the moment leaves the stock 115.23% off its SMA200. PDSB registered 46.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 201.59%.

The stock witnessed a 32.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 257.37%, and is 16.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.60% over the week and 9.43% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 294.46% and 10.25% from its 52-week high.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.50% this year

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.46M, and float is at 24.41M with Short Float at 4.35%.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times.