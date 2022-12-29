X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) is -62.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $2.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XFOR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.86% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 71.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.85, the stock is -17.23% and -44.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing 9.88% at the moment leaves the stock -38.47% off its SMA200. XFOR registered -60.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.66%.

The stock witnessed a -51.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.53%, and is 10.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.43% over the week and 12.60% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 30.43% and -67.76% from its 52-week high.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.80% this year

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.21M, and float is at 68.54M with Short Float at 1.95%.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ragan Paula, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Ragan Paula sold 6,292 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $1.21 per share for a total of $7613.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.66 million shares.