A peek at Ciena Corporation (CIEN): Who has invested in It?

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is -34.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.33 and a high of $78.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CIEN stock was last observed hovering at around $49.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.61% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.25% off the consensus price target high of $76.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -12.73% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.73, the stock is 5.32% and 10.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 3.28% at the moment leaves the stock 3.41% off its SMA200. CIEN registered -34.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 11.01%.

The stock witnessed a 17.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.22%, and is 2.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.87% over the week and 3.02% over the month.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) has around 8079 employees, a market worth around $7.48B and $3.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.53 and Fwd P/E is 14.17. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.35% and -35.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ciena Corporation (CIEN) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.50% this year

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 148.58M, and float is at 146.89M with Short Float at 2.41%.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Ciena Corporation (CIEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 64 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HAMILTON RICK, the company’s SVP, Software and Services. SEC filings show that HAMILTON RICK sold 9,763 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $49.36 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77190.0 shares.

Ciena Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that Phipps Jason (SVP Global Sales and Marketing) sold a total of 11,255 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $49.36 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 95294.0 shares of the CIEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 19, MOYLAN JAMES E JR (SVP Finance, CFO) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $48.54 for $97080.0. The insider now directly holds 259,650 shares of Ciena Corporation (CIEN).

Ciena Corporation (CIEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading -25.73% down over the past 12 months and Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) that is -5.10% lower over the same period.