A peek at Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX): Who has invested in It?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) is -55.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.92 and a high of $18.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RXRX stock was last observed hovering at around $7.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47%.

Currently trading at $7.67, the stock is -9.63% and -20.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing 6.53% at the moment leaves the stock -12.60% off its SMA200. RXRX registered -54.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.77%.

The stock witnessed a -13.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.58%, and is -0.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.76% over the week and 7.62% over the month.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) has around 400 employees, a market worth around $1.48B and $28.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 55.89% and -57.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.80%).

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -177.30% this year

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 173.44M, and float is at 160.96M with Short Float at 8.85%.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Borgeson Blake, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Borgeson Blake sold 8,885 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 27 at a price of $7.25 per share for a total of $64373.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.63 million shares.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Virani Shafique (Chief Business Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $8.85 per share for $88525.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 78160.0 shares of the RXRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, Borgeson Blake (Director) disposed off 8,885 shares at an average price of $8.96 for $79598.0. The insider now directly holds 7,637,157 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX).

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 3.50% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -10.85% lower over the same period. Novan Inc. (NOVN) is -68.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.