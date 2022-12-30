A peek at Teradyne Inc. (TER): Who has invested in It?

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) is -46.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.81 and a high of $167.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TER stock was last observed hovering at around $84.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.25% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.09% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -4.15% lower than the price target low of $84.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $87.49, the stock is -3.39% and -0.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing 3.86% at the moment leaves the stock -8.26% off its SMA200. TER registered -47.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.30%.

The stock witnessed a -1.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.37%, and is -2.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 3.53% over the month.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) has around 5900 employees, a market worth around $13.56B and $3.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.72 and Fwd P/E is 22.11. Profit margin for the company is 23.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.02% and -47.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.40%).

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teradyne Inc. (TER) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teradyne Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.00% this year

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 156.36M, and float is at 154.85M with Short Float at 3.44%.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Teradyne Inc. (TER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JAGIELA MARK E, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that JAGIELA MARK E sold 67,631 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 19 at a price of $87.60 per share for a total of $5.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Teradyne Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 30 that Robbins Brad (President, LitePoint Corp.) sold a total of 3,144 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 30 and was made at $75.84 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44755.0 shares of the TER stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 29, JAGIELA MARK E (CEO) disposed off 37,857 shares at an average price of $100.20 for $3.79 million. The insider now directly holds 234,735 shares of Teradyne Inc. (TER).

Teradyne Inc. (TER): Who are the competitors?

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) is -16.93% down on the 1-year trading charts.