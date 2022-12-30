A peek at UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC): Who has invested in It?

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) is -42.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.84 and a high of $6.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UWMC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $3.41, the stock is -19.23% and -12.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing 2.40% at the moment leaves the stock -10.36% off its SMA200. UWMC registered -43.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.67%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -20.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.82%, and is -8.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.72% over the week and 5.79% over the month.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) has around 8000 employees, a market worth around $5.74B and $2.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.23 and Fwd P/E is 17.85. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.07% and -45.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Analyst Forecasts

UWM Holdings Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -98.00% this year

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.59B, and float is at 88.94M with Short Float at 24.35%.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Czubak Kelly, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Czubak Kelly bought 2,439 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $4.09 per share for a total of $9988.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5316.0 shares.

UWM Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Elezaj Alex (EVP, Chief Strategy Officer) bought a total of 277,778 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $3.64 per share for $1.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the UWMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Hubacker Andrew (SVP, CAO) disposed off 355 shares at an average price of $4.81 for $1708.0. The insider now directly holds 833 shares of UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC).

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) that is trading -47.42% down over the past 12 months and MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) that is -9.69% lower over the same period. Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) is -47.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.