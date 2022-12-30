Alight Inc. (ALIT) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) is -23.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.31 and a high of $11.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALIT stock was last observed hovering at around $8.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.6% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 24.45% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.31, the stock is -2.05% and -1.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing 2.97% at the moment leaves the stock 1.49% off its SMA200. ALIT registered -23.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.11%.

The stock witnessed a 0.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.15%, and is -0.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.86% over the week and 3.57% over the month.

Alight Inc. (ALIT) has around 16000 employees, a market worth around $3.89B and $3.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.17 and Fwd P/E is 12.08. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.70% and -25.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Alight Inc. (ALIT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alight Inc. (ALIT) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alight Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.20% this year

Alight Inc. (ALIT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 457.90M, and float is at 355.84M with Short Float at 4.35%.

Alight Inc. (ALIT) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Alight Inc. (ALIT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Massey Richard N, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Massey Richard N bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $8.14 per share for a total of $0.81 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.29 million shares.

Alight Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Blackstone Holdings I/II GP L. (10% Owner) sold a total of 6,341,568 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $8.00 per share for $50.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 83109.0 shares of the ALIT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, BX Tempo ML Holdco 1 L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 6,341,568 shares at an average price of $8.00 for $50.73 million. The insider now directly holds 83,109 shares of Alight Inc. (ALIT).