Archrock Inc. (AROC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Archrock Inc. (NYSE: AROC) is 19.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.28 and a high of $10.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AROC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.33% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 10.4% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.96, the stock is 5.73% and 9.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing 3.94% at the moment leaves the stock 8.02% off its SMA200. AROC registered 19.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.34%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.49%, and is 4.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.37% over the week and 3.34% over the month.

Archrock Inc. (AROC) has around 1100 employees, a market worth around $1.36B and $821.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.70 and Fwd P/E is 23.89. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.68% and -14.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

Archrock Inc. (AROC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Archrock Inc. (AROC) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Archrock Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 138.50% this year

Archrock Inc. (AROC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 153.55M, and float is at 134.71M with Short Float at 3.83%.

Archrock Inc. (AROC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Archrock Inc. (AROC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Old Ocean Reserves, LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Old Ocean Reserves, LP sold 3,318 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $10.10 per share for a total of $33512.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16.73 million shares.

Archrock Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Old Ocean Reserves, LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 65,519 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $10.11 per share for $0.66 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16.93 million shares of the AROC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, Henderson Donna A (VP, CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) disposed off 13,297 shares at an average price of $10.15 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 53,923 shares of Archrock Inc. (AROC).

Archrock Inc. (AROC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is 78.45% higher over the past 12 months. Baker Hughes Company (BKR) is 20.23% up on the 1-year trading charts.