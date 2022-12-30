Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) is -33.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $163.20 and a high of $285.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADSK stock was last observed hovering at around $181.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.22% off its average median price target of $225.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.12% off the consensus price target high of $325.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -6.28% lower than the price target low of $177.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $188.12, the stock is -3.28% and -6.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing 3.42% at the moment leaves the stock -5.66% off its SMA200. ADSK registered -33.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.40%.

The stock witnessed a -3.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.71%, and is -2.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.43% over the week and 2.90% over the month.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) has around 12600 employees, a market worth around $40.58B and $4.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 66.36 and Fwd P/E is 25.75. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.27% and -34.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.80%).

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Autodesk Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.80% this year

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 216.00M, and float is at 215.09M with Short Float at 1.12%.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Howard Ayanna, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Howard Ayanna sold 410 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $184.49 per share for a total of $75641.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4600.0 shares.

Autodesk Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that Howard Ayanna (Director) sold a total of 410 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $188.67 per share for $77355.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5010.0 shares of the ADSK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Pearce Rebecca (EVP, Chief People Officer) disposed off 713 shares at an average price of $207.45 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 16,195 shares of Autodesk Inc. (ADSK).

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading -40.70% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is -7.72% lower over the same period.