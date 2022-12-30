Five Below Inc. (FIVE) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) is -14.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $109.49 and a high of $214.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FIVE stock was last observed hovering at around $176.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.8% off its average median price target of $200.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.48% off the consensus price target high of $215.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -41.94% lower than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $177.42, the stock is 0.50% and 10.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing 0.45% at the moment leaves the stock 22.40% off its SMA200. FIVE registered -13.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 56.41%.

The stock witnessed a 13.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.19%, and is 2.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.13% over the week and 3.46% over the month.

Five Below Inc. (FIVE) has around 6100 employees, a market worth around $9.60B and $2.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.18 and Fwd P/E is 31.44. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.04% and -17.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.10%).

Five Below Inc. (FIVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Five Below Inc. (FIVE) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Five Below Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 125.00% this year

Five Below Inc. (FIVE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.51M, and float is at 54.17M with Short Float at 7.26%.

Five Below Inc. (FIVE) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Five Below Inc. (FIVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BULL KENNETH R, the company’s CFO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that BULL KENNETH R sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $182.40 per share for a total of $1.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71364.0 shares.

Five Below Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that Vellios Thomas (Director) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $181.86 per share for $9.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the FIVE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Anderson Joel D (President & CEO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $185.57 for $1.86 million. The insider now directly holds 49,415 shares of Five Below Inc. (FIVE).

Five Below Inc. (FIVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dollar General Corporation (DG) that is trading 6.18% up over the past 12 months and Big Lots Inc. (BIG) that is -67.06% lower over the same period. Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) is 1.92% up on the 1-year trading charts.