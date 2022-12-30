Here are the top Institutional holders of Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) shares

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE: BSM) is 60.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.31 and a high of $20.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BSM stock was last observed hovering at around $16.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $20.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.09% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 8.11% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.54, the stock is -3.80% and -7.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing 3.05% at the moment leaves the stock 4.70% off its SMA200. BSM registered 57.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.82%.

The stock witnessed a -10.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.50%, and is -2.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.47% over the week and 3.73% over the month.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) has around 93 employees, a market worth around $3.57B and $612.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.94 and Fwd P/E is 7.75. Profit margin for the company is 66.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.43% and -18.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.90%).

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.60% this year

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 209.40M, and float is at 173.71M with Short Float at 0.89%.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Carter Thomas L Jr, the company’s CEO and Chairman. SEC filings show that Carter Thomas L Jr bought 23,492 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $17.29 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.4 million shares.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that Carter Thomas L Jr (CEO and Chairman) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $17.31 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.37 million shares of the BSM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, Carter Thomas L Jr (CEO and Chairman) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $19.49 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 2,347,643 shares of Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM).

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) that is trading 31.13% up over the past 12 months.