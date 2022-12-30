Here are the top Institutional holders of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) shares

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) is -61.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.85 and a high of $29.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLNK stock was last observed hovering at around $10.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.62% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 17.15% higher than the price target low of $12.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.19, the stock is -19.30% and -23.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.96 million and changing 1.80% at the moment leaves the stock -44.14% off its SMA200. BLNK registered -61.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.35%.

The stock witnessed a -21.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.26%, and is -15.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.37% over the week and 6.81% over the month.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) has around 191 employees, a market worth around $533.45M and $46.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 3.45% and -66.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.60%).

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blink Charging Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -121.40% this year

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.63M, and float is at 41.25M with Short Float at 30.90%.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LEVINE JACK, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LEVINE JACK bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $10.22 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Blink Charging Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 27 that Hillo Aviv (General Counsel) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 27 and was made at $18.45 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the BLNK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 20, Reddy Mahidhar (CEO of a Blink Subsidiary) disposed off 10,815 shares at an average price of $20.83 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 178,104 shares of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK).

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMREP Corporation (AXR) that is -32.40% lower over the past 12 months.