Here are the top Institutional holders of GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) shares

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) is -21.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.10 and a high of $38.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GFL stock was last observed hovering at around $28.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.91% off its average median price target of $36.49 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.98% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -18.74% lower than the price target low of $24.87 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.53, the stock is 3.59% and 7.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing 3.18% at the moment leaves the stock 4.31% off its SMA200. GFL registered -21.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.46%.

The stock witnessed a 4.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.64%, and is 4.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $13.24B and $6.48B in sales. Fwd P/E is 43.11. Profit margin for the company is -3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.84% and -22.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GFL Environmental Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.10% this year

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 368.63M, and float is at 308.31M with Short Float at 4.42%.