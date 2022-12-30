Here are the top Institutional holders of RXO Inc. (RXO) shares

RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) is -15.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.75 and a high of $25.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RXO stock was last observed hovering at around $16.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.37% off its average median price target of $20.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.48% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 1.72% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.69, the stock is 2.70% and -0.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.66 million and changing 8.39% at the moment leaves the stock -0.35% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a -2.91% in the last 1 month, and is 10.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 3.99% over the month.

RXO Inc. (RXO) has around 5600 employees, a market worth around $2.03B and $5.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.88 and Fwd P/E is 20.10. Distance from 52-week low is 19.93% and -30.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

RXO Inc. (RXO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RXO Inc. (RXO) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RXO Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 248.80% this year

RXO Inc. (RXO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.30M, and float is at 116.22M with Short Float at 2.18%.

RXO Inc. (RXO) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at RXO Inc. (RXO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times.