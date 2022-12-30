Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU)

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) is -7.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.46 and a high of $124.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRU stock was last observed hovering at around $98.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.51% off its average median price target of $104.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.36% off the consensus price target high of $118.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -10.98% lower than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $99.88, the stock is -1.80% and -3.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing 1.54% at the moment leaves the stock -2.22% off its SMA200. PRU registered -8.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.39%.

The stock witnessed a -6.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.74%, and is -0.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.77% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) has around 40916 employees, a market worth around $36.42B and $63.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 138.34 and Fwd P/E is 8.53. Profit margin for the company is 0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.87% and -19.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Prudential Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.40% this year

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 371.00M, and float is at 367.61M with Short Float at 2.06%.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHMIDT TIMOTHY L, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that SCHMIDT TIMOTHY L sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $103.55 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16198.0 shares.

Prudential Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that KAPPLER ANN M (EVP and General Counsel) sold a total of 3,609 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $108.62 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9779.0 shares of the PRU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC (10% Owner) acquired 166,667 shares at an average price of $30.00 for $5.0 million. The insider now directly holds 166,667 shares of Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU).

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading 2.21% up over the past 12 months and Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) that is 29.66% higher over the same period. Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) is -55.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.