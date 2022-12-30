MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Volatility At 15.27%, Should You Add A Position?

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) is -85.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.44 and a high of $4.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ML stock was last observed hovering at around $0.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 85.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.60, the stock is 5.26% and -23.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing 8.91% at the moment leaves the stock -58.86% off its SMA200. ML registered -82.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.61%.

The stock witnessed a -18.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.47%, and is 13.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.27% over the week and 12.01% over the month.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) has around 556 employees, a market worth around $154.14M and $301.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -31.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.18% and -85.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.50%).

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Analyst Forecasts

MoneyLion Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -135.50% this year

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 244.70M, and float is at 189.10M with Short Float at 1.68%.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at MoneyLion Inc. (ML) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Choubey Diwakar, the company’s CEO, President and Director. SEC filings show that Choubey Diwakar bought 1,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $0.71 per share for a total of $1000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18.69 million shares.

MoneyLion Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Correia Richard (CFO and Treasurer) bought a total of 7,055 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $0.71 per share for $5000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.33 million shares of the ML stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, Choubey Diwakar (CEO, President and Director) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $0.68 for $67780.0. The insider now directly holds 18,688,771 shares of MoneyLion Inc. (ML).