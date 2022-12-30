New Big Money Means Curis Inc. (CRIS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) is -88.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.47 and a high of $5.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRIS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $0.56, the stock is -10.84% and -24.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 12.44% at the moment leaves the stock -46.46% off its SMA200. CRIS registered -88.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.54%.

The stock witnessed a -28.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.66%, and is 11.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.92% over the week and 12.05% over the month.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) has around 60 employees, a market worth around $54.90M and $10.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 18.26% and -89.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.40%).

Curis Inc. (CRIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Curis Inc. (CRIS) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Curis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.30% this year

Curis Inc. (CRIS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.79M, and float is at 90.67M with Short Float at 3.37%.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Curis Inc. (CRIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dentzer James E, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Dentzer James E sold 3,094 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 31 at a price of $3.07 per share for a total of $9499.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64877.0 shares.

Curis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that Dentzer James E (President & CEO) sold a total of 2,406 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $3.18 per share for $7651.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67971.0 shares of the CRIS stock.