New Big Money Means NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Investors Could Reap Benefit

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) is -36.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $2.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NGL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 42.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.16, the stock is 2.34% and -6.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing 11.54% at the moment leaves the stock -28.64% off its SMA200. NGL registered -35.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.68%.

The stock witnessed a -4.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.08%, and is 2.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.06% over the week and 6.28% over the month.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) has around 842 employees, a market worth around $147.59M and $9.21B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.14. Profit margin for the company is -1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.00% and -58.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) is a “Underweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NGL Energy Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.80% this year

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 130.70M, and float is at 122.20M with Short Float at 0.56%.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KRIMBILL H MICHAEL, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that KRIMBILL H MICHAEL bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $1.07 per share for a total of $53700.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.94 million shares.

NGL Energy Partners LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that REINERS DEREK S (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $1.08 per share for $26940.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the NGL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, REINERS DEREK S (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $1.15 for $28752.0. The insider now directly holds 76,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL).

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) that is trading 44.86% up over the past 12 months and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) that is 14.29% higher over the same period.