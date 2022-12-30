New Big Money Means UGI Corporation (UGI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) is -18.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.19 and a high of $47.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UGI stock was last observed hovering at around $37.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.56% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.27% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -4.56% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.64, the stock is -0.94% and 2.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing 1.51% at the moment leaves the stock -0.86% off its SMA200. UGI registered -17.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.51%.

The stock witnessed a -0.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.30%, and is 0.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.40% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

UGI Corporation (UGI) has around 4700 employees, a market worth around $7.79B and $10.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.59 and Fwd P/E is 11.80. Profit margin for the company is 10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.68% and -19.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.40%).

UGI Corporation (UGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UGI Corporation (UGI) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.00% this year

UGI Corporation (UGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 209.78M, and float is at 208.38M with Short Float at 3.29%.

UGI Corporation (UGI) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at UGI Corporation (UGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HERMANCE FRANK S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HERMANCE FRANK S sold 12,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $38.84 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

UGI Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that Gaudiosi Monica M (VP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $35.31 per share for $2.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61109.0 shares of the UGI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 28, Perreault Roger (President & CEO) disposed off 16,341 shares at an average price of $35.01 for $0.57 million. The insider now directly holds 37,560 shares of UGI Corporation (UGI).

UGI Corporation (UGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Southern Company (SO) that is trading 6.05% up over the past 12 months and ONEOK Inc. (OKE) that is 12.22% higher over the same period. Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) is 9.21% up on the 1-year trading charts.