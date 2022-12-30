SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) is -54.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.15 and a high of $85.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLG stock was last observed hovering at around $33.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75%.

Currently trading at $33.76, the stock is -5.62% and -11.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing 2.27% at the moment leaves the stock -34.47% off its SMA200. SLG registered -54.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.85%.

The stock witnessed a -18.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.77%, and is 2.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.59% over the week and 3.95% over the month.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has around 931 employees, a market worth around $2.16B and $796.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.01% and -60.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Analyst Forecasts

SL Green Realty Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.50% this year

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.95M, and float is at 62.99M with Short Float at 11.98%.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BURTON EDWIN T III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BURTON EDWIN T III sold 3,476 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $81.40 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

SL Green Realty Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that HATKOFF CRAIG M (Director) sold a total of 3,560 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $77.31 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3616.0 shares of the SLG stock.