S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) is -28.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $279.32 and a high of $477.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPGI stock was last observed hovering at around $329.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 10.21%.

Currently trading at $339.81, the stock is -1.54% and 1.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing 3.10% at the moment leaves the stock -3.45% off its SMA200. SPGI registered -28.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.82%.

The stock witnessed a -2.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.46%, and is 0.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.77% over the week and 1.95% over the month.

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) has around 22850 employees, a market worth around $110.43B and $10.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.41 and Fwd P/E is 26.98. Profit margin for the company is 33.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.66% and -28.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (54.00%).

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) is a “Buy”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

S&P Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.40% this year

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 329.60M, and float is at 325.18M with Short Float at 1.59%.

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Craig Christopher, the company’s SVP and Controller. SEC filings show that Craig Christopher sold 1,055 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $350.02 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6288.0 shares.

S&P Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Peterson Douglas L. (CEO & President) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $352.89 per share for $2.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the SPGI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, CHEUNG MARTINA (President, S&P Global Ratings) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $385.78 for $1.16 million. The insider now directly holds 6,783 shares of S&P Global Inc. (SPGI).

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Moody’s Corporation (MCO) that is trading -28.92% down over the past 12 months and Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) that is -3.65% lower over the same period. MSCI Inc. (MSCI) is -23.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.