Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) Volatility At 7.70%, Should You Add A Position?

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (NYSE: SPRU) is -72.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.69 and a high of $3.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPRU stock was last observed hovering at around $0.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 84.83% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.91, the stock is 0.26% and 1.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing 1.74% at the moment leaves the stock -26.72% off its SMA200. SPRU registered -72.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.25%.

The stock witnessed a -3.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.60%, and is -5.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.70% over the week and 8.16% over the month.

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) has around 177 employees, a market worth around $130.09M and $24.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 31.25% and -75.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.10%).

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/29/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 127.00% this year

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 142.90M, and float is at 93.80M with Short Float at 2.36%.

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hayes Christopher M., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hayes Christopher M. bought 77,523 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $0.83 per share for a total of $64158.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Fong Christian S. (President) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $0.90 per share for $9000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.64 million shares of the SPRU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 05, Fong Christian S. (President) acquired 20,250 shares at an average price of $0.89 for $18018.0. The insider now directly holds 1,627,112 shares of Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU).