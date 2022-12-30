Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) is -76.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $2.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNCR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.57, the stock is -17.96% and -35.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing 0.23% at the moment leaves the stock -55.55% off its SMA200. SNCR registered -76.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.43%.

The stock witnessed a -41.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.50%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.82% over the week and 10.73% over the month.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) has around 1536 employees, a market worth around $49.26M and $264.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.38. Profit margin for the company is -1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.76% and -78.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.30%).

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 22.20% this year

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.40M, and float is at 85.02M with Short Float at 1.14%.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gabrys Christina, the company’s SVP and CLO. SEC filings show that Gabrys Christina sold 587 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $1.60 per share for a total of $939.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80373.0 shares.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that B. Riley Financial, Inc. (10% Owner) bought a total of 400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $1.35 per share for $540.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12.08 million shares of the SNCR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 07, B. Riley Financial, Inc. (10% Owner) acquired 840 shares at an average price of $1.50 for $1260.0. The insider now directly holds 12,080,099 shares of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR).

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) that is trading -58.07% down over the past 12 months and CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) that is -1.29% lower over the same period. Amdocs Limited (DOX) is 20.16% up on the 1-year trading charts.