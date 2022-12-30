Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) is 263.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.41 and a high of $25.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRNA stock was last observed hovering at around $22.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.36% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.03% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 6.12% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.41, the stock is 55.26% and 80.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing 10.70% at the moment leaves the stock 194.27% off its SMA200. VRNA registered 257.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 482.58%.

The stock witnessed a 89.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 158.85%, and is 5.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.20% over the week and 10.46% over the month.

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $1.86B and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 616.30% and -4.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.90%).

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verona Pharma plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.00% this year

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.02M, and float is at 59.22M with Short Float at 1.08%.

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gupta Rishi, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Gupta Rishi sold 2,170,368 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $22.84 per share for a total of $49.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34.09 million shares.

Verona Pharma plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC (Director) sold a total of 2,170,368 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $22.84 per share for $49.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34.09 million shares of the VRNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 22, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC (Director) disposed off 3,969,496 shares at an average price of $21.77 for $86.42 million. The insider now directly holds 36,255,896 shares of Verona Pharma plc (VRNA).

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -10.85% down over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 44.02% higher over the same period. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is 16.11% up on the 1-year trading charts.