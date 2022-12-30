Which institution holds the most shares in Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV)

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) is -72.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.21 and a high of $22.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NRGV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.85% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -10.0% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.75, the stock is -4.94% and -17.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.33 million and changing 7.84% at the moment leaves the stock -64.80% off its SMA200. NRGV registered -72.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.55%.

The stock witnessed a -20.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.82%, and is 16.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.77% over the week and 13.64% over the month.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) has around 73 employees, a market worth around $372.62M and $45.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 24.43% and -87.56% from its 52-week high.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.70% this year

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.30M, and float is at 109.49M with Short Float at 5.00%.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GROSS WILLIAM, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GROSS WILLIAM sold 16,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 25 at a price of $3.78 per share for a total of $61394.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.59 million shares.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 24 that GROSS WILLIAM (Director) sold a total of 16,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 24 and was made at $3.61 per share for $58729.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.61 million shares of the NRGV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 20, GROSS WILLIAM (Director) disposed off 80,000 shares at an average price of $4.22 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 4,822,950 shares of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV).