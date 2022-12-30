Which institution holds the most shares in Qudian Inc. (QD)

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) is 0.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.63 and a high of $2.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QD stock was last observed hovering at around $0.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $7.21 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.55% off the consensus price target high of $7.21 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 86.55% higher than the price target low of $7.21 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.97, the stock is 7.89% and 12.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing 3.48% at the moment leaves the stock -1.39% off its SMA200. QD registered 2.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.85%.

The stock witnessed a 35.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.74%, and is 2.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.05% over the week and 8.10% over the month.

Qudian Inc. (QD) has around 940 employees, a market worth around $238.73M and $114.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 53.92% and -55.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Qudian Inc. (QD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qudian Inc. (QD) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Qudian Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.70% this year

Qudian Inc. (QD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 245.22M, and float is at 176.32M with Short Float at 1.60%.

Qudian Inc. (QD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) that is trading -33.64% down over the past 12 months and Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK) that is -45.23% lower over the same period. Navient Corporation (NAVI) is -21.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.