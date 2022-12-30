Which institution holds the most shares in Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI)

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) is -78.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.89 and a high of $17.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RSI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28%.

Currently trading at $3.56, the stock is 3.77% and -4.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.38 million and changing 8.54% at the moment leaves the stock -31.71% off its SMA200. RSI registered -78.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.77%.

The stock witnessed a 3.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.57%, and is 10.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.36% over the week and 6.17% over the month.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) has around 468 employees, a market worth around $797.94M and $557.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.18% and -79.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-115.90%).

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.00% this year

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.06M, and float is at 58.07M with Short Float at 5.46%.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CARLIN GREGORY A, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that CARLIN GREGORY A sold 23,096 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $4.00 per share for a total of $92384.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.59 million shares.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that CARLIN GREGORY A (10% Owner) sold a total of 58,121 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $4.17 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.62 million shares of the RSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, CARLIN GREGORY A (10% Owner) disposed off 16,343 shares at an average price of $4.12 for $67333.0. The insider now directly holds 1,675,619 shares of Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI).