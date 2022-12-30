Which institution holds the most shares in Sweetgreen Inc. (SG)

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG) is -73.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.10 and a high of $40.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SG stock was last observed hovering at around $8.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.2% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 50.29% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.45, the stock is -21.51% and -39.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing 4.19% at the moment leaves the stock -54.95% off its SMA200. SG registered -73.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -27.47%.

The stock witnessed a -37.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.20%, and is -8.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.91% over the week and 6.17% over the month.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) has around 4877 employees, a market worth around $951.81M and $448.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -45.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.32% and -78.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.60%).

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sweetgreen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -317.70% this year

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.38M, and float is at 94.59M with Short Float at 16.85%.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McPhail James, the company’s Chief Development Officer. SEC filings show that McPhail James sold 6,174 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $13.50 per share for a total of $83343.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Sweetgreen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Carr Chris (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 7,478 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $13.50 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the SG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Shlossman Daniel (Chief Marketing Officer) disposed off 4,451 shares at an average price of $14.60 for $64981.0. The insider now directly holds 239,819 shares of Sweetgreen Inc. (SG).

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) that is trading -19.65% down over the past 12 months. The Wendy’s Company (WEN) is -4.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.