Which Institutions Own Shares In Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)?

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) is 154.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.52 and a high of $50.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AKRO stock was last observed hovering at around $49.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.24% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.86% off the consensus price target high of $64.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -34.63% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.85, the stock is 20.11% and 24.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 8.55% at the moment leaves the stock 144.42% off its SMA200. AKRO registered 153.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 469.84%.

The stock witnessed a 17.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 80.70%, and is 19.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.79% over the week and 6.61% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 616.09% and 7.68% from its 52-week high.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Analyst Forecasts

Akero Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.90% this year

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.76M, and float is at 41.81M with Short Float at 9.85%.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by White William Richard, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that White William Richard sold 999 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $49.76 per share for a total of $49714.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23624.0 shares.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 27 that Young Jonathan (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 27 and was made at $49.57 per share for $0.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the AKRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 27, White William Richard (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 19,001 shares at an average price of $49.77 for $0.95 million. The insider now directly holds 23,624 shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO).

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 3.50% up over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 31.82% higher over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 20.09% up on the 1-year trading charts.