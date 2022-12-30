Which Institutions Own Shares In American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)?

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is -30.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.31 and a high of $44.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMH stock was last observed hovering at around $29.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.45% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 1.71% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.47, the stock is -3.80% and -3.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 2.21% at the moment leaves the stock -14.23% off its SMA200. AMH registered -29.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.02%.

The stock witnessed a -6.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.82%, and is 0.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.15% over the week and 2.37% over the month.

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) has around 1538 employees, a market worth around $10.65B and $1.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.95 and Fwd P/E is 59.05. Profit margin for the company is 14.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.96% and -30.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Homes 4 Rent is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.60% this year

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 348.94M, and float is at 307.57M with Short Float at 5.17%.

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BENHAM DOUGLAS N, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BENHAM DOUGLAS N bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $22.55 per share for a total of $90200.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22070.0 shares.

American Homes 4 Rent disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that BENHAM DOUGLAS N (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $22.51 per share for $90040.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20070.0 shares of the AMH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, BENHAM DOUGLAS N (Director) acquired 3,567 shares at an average price of $22.41 for $79928.0. The insider now directly holds 18,070 shares of American Homes 4 Rent (AMH).

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UDR Inc. (UDR) that is trading -34.95% down over the past 12 months and Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) that is -30.44% lower over the same period. Equity Residential (EQR) is -33.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.