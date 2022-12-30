Who are the Institutional Holders in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR)?

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) is -76.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.96 and a high of $10.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EIGR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.85% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 59.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.23, the stock is -41.72% and -65.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.56 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -81.09% off its SMA200. EIGR registered -75.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -80.48%.

The stock witnessed a -71.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -84.37%, and is 3.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.93% over the week and 13.08% over the month.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) has around 54 employees, a market worth around $53.73M and $14.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 28.13% and -87.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-73.90%).

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.80% this year

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.01M, and float is at 41.76M with Short Float at 3.77%.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Glenn Jeffrey S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Glenn Jeffrey S bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $1.28 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 22 that Dietz Thomas John (Director) sold a total of 22,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 22 and was made at $1.17 per share for $26302.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21000.0 shares of the EIGR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Apelian David (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $9.81 for $49030.0. The insider now directly holds 11,000 shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR).

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) that is trading 28.36% up over the past 12 months and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) that is -13.75% lower over the same period. Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) is 0.33% up on the 1-year trading charts.