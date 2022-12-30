Who are the Institutional Holders in Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC)?

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) is -52.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.96 and a high of $36.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FLNC stock was last observed hovering at around $15.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.58%.

Currently trading at $17.05, the stock is -3.39% and 7.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing 10.21% at the moment leaves the stock 26.20% off its SMA200. FLNC registered -49.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 79.85%.

The stock witnessed a 4.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.23%, and is -10.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.38% over the week and 10.46% over the month.

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) has around 450 employees, a market worth around $3.12B and $1.20B in sales. Fwd P/E is 254.48. Profit margin for the company is -11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 243.75% and -53.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-369.90%).

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fluence Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -246.80% this year

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.63M, and float is at 38.63M with Short Float at 15.90%.

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fehr Dennis, the company’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Fehr Dennis sold 15,576 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $18.64 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30590.0 shares.

Fluence Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 07 that Fehr Dennis (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 120,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 07 and was made at $19.32 per share for $2.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30590.0 shares of the FLNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06, Fehr Dennis (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 16,211 shares at an average price of $18.43 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 30,590 shares of Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC).