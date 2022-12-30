Who are the Institutional Holders in Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC)?

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) is -14.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.94 and a high of $16.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GBDC stock was last observed hovering at around $13.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $14.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.67% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 8.62% higher than the price target low of $14.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.25, the stock is -0.04% and -0.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing 1.53% at the moment leaves the stock -3.94% off its SMA200. GBDC registered -14.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.24%.

The stock witnessed a -5.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.25%, and is 1.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 1.70% over the month.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) has around 725 employees, a market worth around $2.22B and $387.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.72 and Fwd P/E is 8.82. Profit margin for the company is 39.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.97% and -18.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.60% this year

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 170.90M, and float is at 161.51M with Short Float at 2.46%.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rival Anita J., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Rival Anita J. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $13.91 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 61000.0 shares.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Golub Lawrence E (Chairman) sold a total of 1,250,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $15.72 per share for $19.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.18 million shares of the GBDC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Golub David (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 1,250,000 shares at an average price of $15.72 for $19.65 million. The insider now directly holds 1,177,547 shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC).