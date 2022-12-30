Who are the Institutional Holders in Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY)?

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) is -72.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $2.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UNCY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $0.56, the stock is -20.16% and -19.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.74 million and changing 12.00% at the moment leaves the stock -31.62% off its SMA200. UNCY registered -71.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.53%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -22.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.67%, and is -19.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 43.78% over the week and 16.52% over the month.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $8.94M and $1.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 39.83% and -76.17% from its 52-week high.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -327.70% this year

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 15.06M, and float is at 8.84M with Short Float at 0.76%.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Schiller Brigitte, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Schiller Brigitte bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $0.82 per share for a total of $12375.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15000.0 shares.