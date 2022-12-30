Who is the Top Investor In Arista Networks Inc. (ANET)?

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) is -15.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $89.11 and a high of $146.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ANET stock was last observed hovering at around $119.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.71% off its average median price target of $164.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.51% off the consensus price target high of $212.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -3.11% lower than the price target low of $118.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $121.88, the stock is -4.36% and -3.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing 2.27% at the moment leaves the stock 4.01% off its SMA200. ANET registered -16.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.02%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -8.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.21%, and is -1.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.89% over the week and 2.79% over the month.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) has around 2993 employees, a market worth around $37.43B and $3.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.21 and Fwd P/E is 22.39. Profit margin for the company is 29.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.77% and -16.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.00%).

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arista Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.90% this year

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 304.93M, and float is at 234.13M with Short Float at 1.42%.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Insider Activity

A total of 286 insider transactions have happened at Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 134 and purchases happening 152 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Duda Kenneth, the company’s CTO and SVP Software Eng. SEC filings show that Duda Kenneth sold 19,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $128.41 per share for a total of $2.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Arista Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that Duda Kenneth (CTO and SVP Software Eng.) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $128.40 per share for $2.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3244.0 shares of the ANET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Brennan Ita M (Senior Vice President, CFO) disposed off 9,500 shares at an average price of $139.65 for $1.33 million. The insider now directly holds 32,731 shares of Arista Networks Inc. (ANET).

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) that is trading -44.99% down over the past 12 months and Silicom Ltd. (SILC) that is -14.95% lower over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -28.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.