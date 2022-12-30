Who is the Top Investor In Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)?

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is -41.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $299.59 and a high of $731.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LRCX stock was last observed hovering at around $402.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 17.81% off its average median price target of $430.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.89% off the consensus price target high of $560.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -40.2% lower than the price target low of $300.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $420.61, the stock is -5.38% and -2.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing 4.42% at the moment leaves the stock -7.08% off its SMA200. LRCX registered -42.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.30%.

The stock witnessed a -4.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.51%, and is -6.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.89% over the week and 3.50% over the month.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) has around 17700 employees, a market worth around $56.94B and $18.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.06 and Fwd P/E is 15.04. Profit margin for the company is 27.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.39% and -42.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.50%).

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Analyst Forecasts

Lam Research Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.80% this year

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 136.89M, and float is at 136.02M with Short Float at 1.89%.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gottscho Richard A, the company’s Executive Vice President & CTO. SEC filings show that Gottscho Richard A sold 3,540 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $450.00 per share for a total of $1.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26672.0 shares.

Lam Research Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Ahmed Sohail U (Director) sold a total of 0 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $432.71 per share for $46.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2131.0 shares of the LRCX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 30, Bettinger Douglas R (Chief Financial Officer & EVP) disposed off 34,895 shares at an average price of $439.11 for $15.32 million. The insider now directly holds 97,821 shares of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX).

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX): Who are the competitors?

