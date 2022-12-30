Who is the Top Investor In New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE)?

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) is 74.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.17 and a high of $63.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NFE stock was last observed hovering at around $40.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.69%.

Currently trading at $42.05, the stock is -7.62% and -14.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing 4.19% at the moment leaves the stock -9.52% off its SMA200. NFE registered 73.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.27%.

The stock witnessed a -12.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.56%, and is -4.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.87% over the week and 4.72% over the month.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) has around 671 employees, a market worth around $8.59B and $2.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.22 and Fwd P/E is 7.34. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 119.35% and -33.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) Analyst Forecasts

New Fortress Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 128.20% this year

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 209.63M, and float is at 97.43M with Short Float at 5.29%.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wanner Katherine, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Wanner Katherine bought 3,370 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $41.79 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 82599.0 shares.

New Fortress Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that Energy Transition Holdings LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 6,900,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $45.56 per share for $314.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25.56 million shares of the NFE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 19, NFE SMRS Holdings LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 300,000 shares at an average price of $45.28 for $13.58 million. The insider now directly holds 32,459,846 shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE).