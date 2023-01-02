4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) is 1.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.32 and a high of $26.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FDMT stock was last observed hovering at around $22.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.34% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -48.07% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.21, the stock is -1.27% and 28.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 0.68% at the moment leaves the stock 91.28% off its SMA200. FDMT registered 1.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 219.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $257.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.94.

The stock witnessed a -8.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 176.24%, and is 4.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.58% over the week and 9.10% over the month.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) has around 140 employees, a market worth around $714.50M and $2.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 317.48% and -16.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.40%).

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.00% this year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.39M, and float is at 28.66M with Short Float at 6.46%.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kirn David,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Kirn David sold 53,944 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $23.02 per share for a total of $1.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.91 million shares.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Kirn David (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 32,933 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $23.59 per share for $0.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.97 million shares of the FDMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Bizily Scott (Chief Legal and HR Officer) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $22.79 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 2,482 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT).

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -12.26% down over the past 12 months. Rogers Corporation (ROG) is -56.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.