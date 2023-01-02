Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL) on Track to Reach $13.00 in a Year

Accel Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: ACEL) is -40.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.26 and a high of $14.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACEL stock was last observed hovering at around $7.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.0% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 35.83% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.70, the stock is -3.32% and -10.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 1.18% at the moment leaves the stock -24.21% off its SMA200. ACEL registered -40.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.88%.

The stock witnessed a -9.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.41%, and is 1.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.33% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL) has around 900 employees, a market worth around $665.59M and $884.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.53 and Fwd P/E is 8.72. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.06% and -45.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.80%).

Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Accel Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.70% this year.

Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 89.99M, and float is at 53.60M with Short Float at 3.40%.

Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rubenstein Andrew H.,the company’sCEO and President. SEC filings show that Rubenstein Andrew H. sold 22,070 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $7.84 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.29 million shares.

Accel Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Rubenstein Andrew H. (CEO and President) sold a total of 35,882 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $8.04 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.32 million shares of the ACEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Harmer Derek (Secretary) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $8.24 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 169,229 shares of Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL).