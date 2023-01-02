AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) up 38.09% since start of the year

AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) is 38.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.03 and a high of $114.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVAV stock was last observed hovering at around $85.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $103.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.51% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -0.78% lower than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.66, the stock is 0.52% and -1.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 0.29% at the moment leaves the stock -3.03% off its SMA200. AVAV registered 37.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.29%.

The stock witnessed a -6.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.76%, and is 2.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.92% over the week and 4.34% over the month.

AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) has around 1214 employees, a market worth around $2.15B and $442.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 36.86. Profit margin for the company is -1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.64% and -24.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AeroVironment Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -117.70% this year.

AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.90M, and float is at 24.66M with Short Float at 4.30%.

AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Burbage Charles Thomas,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Burbage Charles Thomas sold 7,324 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $94.68 per share for a total of $0.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47602.0 shares.

AeroVironment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 12 that Shackley Brian Charles (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 12 and was made at $100.39 per share for $50195.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3382.0 shares of the AVAV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 07, Holland Charles R (Director) disposed off 4,001 shares at an average price of $84.20 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 56,998 shares of AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV).

AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 37.59% up over the past 12 months and Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) that is 24.54% higher over the same period. AAR Corp. (AIR) is 16.47% up on the 1-year trading charts.